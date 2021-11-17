Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee receives donation for 10th Avenue Streetscape project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a post made to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee announced that it has received an anonymous donation of $20,000 for the 10th Avenue Streetscape project.

This comes after the organization received more than $1.7 million to go towards the same project from the Texas Department of Transportation. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the project will construct 1.1 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalks, ADA ramps, and crosswalks on both sides of Southeast 10th Avenue in the Barrio neighborhood.

The project also includes additional safety improvements including lane narrowing for traffic calming, driveway improvements, corridor access management, and enhanced bus stops.

“The BNPC is thrilled to announce the approval of an anonymous BIG check donation of $20,000 for the 10th Avenue Streetscape!!” the Facebook post read. “What a true blessing!!”