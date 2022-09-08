AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information from the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee’s website, a two-day Barrio Cleanup event is expected to run on Friday and Saturday, with a range of local businesses and agencies offering food and equipment.

On Friday, organizers said that volunteers will meet at T Anchor Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., across the street west of Bowie Middle School. Breakfast burritos, donuts, lunch, and water are expected to be provided by Happy State Bank and leather gloves will be donated by Xcel Energy.

On Saturday, said organizers, volunteers will meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the west Bowie Middle School parking lot. Breakfast burritos, donuts, and water are expected to be provided by Happy State Bank and the TriState Fairgrounds will provide plastic gloves and trash bags.

Also on Saturday, organizers detailed that the City of Amarillo will provide free adult and animal vaccines at the event location.

More information on the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, its events, and volunteer opportunities can be found on its website.