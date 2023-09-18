AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and ACCESS Community Credit Union announced the Free Home Buyer’s Education Class to take place at the Alamo Center starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

According to the press release, complimentary bottled water, free food, and door prizes will be provided by the ACCU. Adult vaccines for non-insured people will be offered indoors by the Amarillo Health Department Mobile Vaccine Clinic.

The BNPC stated the free home buyers class will be in English and Spanish, with provided Spanish interpreters, and advised participants to bring their own interpreter if other languages are needed.

The BNPC mentioned that free child care will be provided.

According to the BNPC, 49% of EL Barrio residents currently own their homes, and several of the homes have been owned for at least three generations.

The BNPC said it hopes to increase the Barrio home ownership by 10%.

The BNPC, a nonprofit organization, was established in March 2017 in coordination with the City of Amarillo with a mission to preserve and revitalize El Barrio neighborhood.