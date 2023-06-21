(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 21, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) announced that they will partner with Amarillo National Bank to co-host a free education class about buying a home and home improvements on Thursday.

The class, according to the announcement, will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Alamo Center at 1502 South Cleveland in both English and Spanish. The class will also offer adult vaccines by the Amarillo Health Department Mobile Vaccine Clinic.

The announcement read that attendees will learn about the following:

Available homes for sale in or near the Barrio by a local realtor;

The process to get a mortgage or home improvement financing;

Tips for becoming a successful homeowner; and

Partners and resources available to future homeowners.

Spanish interpreters will be made available and the BNPC asked attendees to bring their own interpreter for other languages. Free child care will be available if needed.

In addition, free bottled water, free food from a local food truck, snow cones from a local vendor and door prizes by Amarillo National Bank will be featured, the announcement detailed.

The Barrio Committee said that “Home ownership helps to improve El Barrio neighborhood by taking better care of your yard and property, having safer neighborhoods, and our families tend to live in their homes longer.”

Visit the BNPC website for more information on the organization along with volunteer opportunities.