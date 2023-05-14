AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC), AT&T, and Atmos Energy are teaming up to match employees and employers together with its “Match Employees and Employers Together” (MEET) classes.

The first “MEET” class is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 16 at 1502 S Cleveland ST.

Officials with BNPC said that during the “MEET” classes, you will be able to hear from a panel of employers who are currently hiring workers. The City of Amarillo and Atmos Energy will both be present at the first MEET class on May 16 along with two local businesses.

During the classes held on May 16 and June 20, families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade, who are currently in school but do not have a working computer at home. Will have a chance to win a laptop that was donated by AT&T.

“I think it is important because we want our families to be able to have a livable wage. In order to do that we want them to be able to talk to employers and see what you are interested in doing for a job. There are a lot of job openings in our city. So, we just thought that this will be a comfortable safe setting to be able to talk,” said the President of BNPC Teresa Kenedy.

BNPC will host another class on June 20th and three more in the fall. Snacks, water, childcare, and a Spanish interpreter will all be available. BNPC invites interested participants aged 16 and older to attend.