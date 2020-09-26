Barrio Census Caravan held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Community leaders in Amarillo gathered to host a Barrio Census Caravan on Saturday.

The caravan was led by Potter County Fire department and The Potter County Commissioners Court.

The Barrio Census Caravan provided an opportunity to those that have not completed the census to complete it .

Initially, the caravan started at the Tri-State Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. The caravan then hit 3 routes, those included: SE 4th/Highland to SE 4th/Marrs; SE 10th/Dunaway SE 10th/Ricks, and finally SE 6th /Roberts to SE 16th /Roberts.

There was ice-cream, candy, and a chance to win a $50 gift card for those that took the opportunity to complete their 2020 Census.

Those interested in taking the 2020 Census can do so here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: