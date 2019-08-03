Barnes Jewelry invited Sunset Center artists to display art in-store

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The owner of Barnes Jewelry, Don Adams, has invited more than a dozen artists from the Sunset Center to display their art in his store.

Adams said when he heard the Sunset Center was closing he knew it would be devastating to the local artists who have displayed their work there for years.

“When people in your community are facing hardships, you help; it’s just what you do,” says Adams. That help took the shape of a new home for some of the displaced artists. “We have a large showroom,” Adams explains, “so I thought maybe some of them could showcase their work here at Barnes.”

Artists have already started setting up in the store. Adams said they hope to have all available showcase space utilized by the end of August. The plans are to continue First Friday Art Walk in October.

“We are artists as well,” Adams says. “Our talented jewelers have created hundreds of custom pieces for our customers over the years. It’s only natural that we would want to team up with other artists so they can continue showcasing their talents.”