AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After nearly 68 years of operating in the Amarillo community, Barnes Jewelry announced that it will close its Westgate Mall location in 2024.

According to a press release from the company, the closure is “an incredibly hard decision for Don Adams,” the owner and CEO of Barnes Jewelry.

“Throughout the years we have had the honor of meeting so many wonderful people and helping generations of families,” said Adams, “We have enjoyed serving everyone and celebrating each moment in the lives of our customers.”

In light of the upcoming closure, the company said it will liquidate its collection of diamonds, designer jewelry and watch inventory at historic discounts to customers.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with Barnes Jewelry over the years as well as our committed store associates for their dedication and outstanding customer service to this community,” said Adams, “We will continue serving our customers through Christmas and the holiday season and into the first part of 2024.”

Further information on Barnes Jewelry can be found on its website or by calling 806-355-9874.