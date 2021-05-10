‘Bark Wars’: Muttfest 2021 set for Sunday, May 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo SPCA has announced that 2021’s Muttfest has been set for Sunday, May 23, from Noon to 5 p.m. at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

With a Star Wars inspired theme, the Muttfest ‘Bark Wars’ event is expected to include:

Canine contests

Pet-related vendors for shopping

A silent auction

Food vendors / trucks

Music by Touching Voodoo and other musical guests

Low-cost vaccinations offered through Lone Star Veterinary

Activities for children

The event is free to attend, the SPCA intending to bring a, “family fun afternoon for dogs and their owners.”

Donations to the Amarillo SPCA are welcome. Said the Association, “All proceeds benefit the Amarillo SPCA. Your support assists us in sheltering and caring for cats and dogs until their forever homes are found.”