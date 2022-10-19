AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield, a local Amarillo hotel, has been named a finalist in the Texas Downtown People’s Choice Awards.

According to a Facebook post, members of the community will be able to vote on their favorite downtown project/place/organization/small business in Texas by liking or loving the individual photo of the item on the Texas Downtown Facebook page. According to the post, voting is open through 5 p.m. Friday.

Texas Downtown is a statewide organization that promotes investment in downtowns across the state. According to its webpage, the members of the organization are “dedicated to downtown development and revitalization.”

According to the post, the People’s Choice Awards will be celebrated at an Awards Gala at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The People’s Choice winners will be celebrated along with the President’s Award winners that were selected by judging panels.