AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday announcement, Baptist Community Services (BCS) said it will phase out its short-term rehabilitation services at The Arbors by the end of the year.

BCS detailed that the current rehabilitation patients at The Arbors, located at 1910 Medi Park Drive, will continue to be served until their stay is complete. Further, staff members at The Arbors will be given the option to transfer to a facility of their choice at the BCS Park Central campus in Downtown Amarillo, where they will maintain their current salary and seniority.

Aside from The Arbors, BCS noted that it operates the senior retirement campus Park Central in Amarillo which includes five independent living facilities, as well as assisted living at The Moore, long-term care at The Ware, and memory care at The Sycamore. The organization also operates the Amarillo Town Club fitness facility, Snack Pak 4 Kids, and the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation.

“Regulatory changes, market conditions and developments in the skilled nursing/rehabilitation industry have led to this decision,” said BCS President Steve Dairymple. “Transitioning our excellent staff from the Arbors to Park Central will make a positive impact on the care and services we provide.”

More information on Baptist Community Services can be found on the organization’s website.