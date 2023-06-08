AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Baptist Community Services announced that the organization’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Hotmann will also take on the Executive Vice President role.

According to a BCS press release, Hotmann will begin this role on July 1, the added position will make him responsible for the company’s daily operations and long-term strategic planning.

Mike Wartes, the BCS Chairman of the Board, commented, “The Board is very pleased to recognize Mark Hotmann as Executive Vice President and CFO. Mark’s change in position resulted from a strategic and deliberate process through which we expect a seamless transition as he assumes his new role and takes on more responsibilities. Mark is a seasoned executive with a long history of success and a proven track record of leadership from his 27 years of experience as our Chief Financial Officer.”

Steve Dalrymple, BCS President, and CEO added, “I am incredibly proud of Mark and his unwavering commitment to managing our company’s most valuable assets. With Mark’s leadership, the strength of our people, and our company values, I believe BCS is well-positioned to continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”

Mark Hotmann added: “Our Company has a solid foundation thanks to the vision and leadership of Steve Dalrymple. With his counsel, I look forward to continuing to build a strong future with our highly talented team. I am deeply honored to be entrusted with guiding the success of our company through continued innovation of services and superior levels of customer care. We are steadfast in our dedication to providing health and wellness services to our community through quality living and healthcare for senior adults, nutritious meals for kids, and inspiring healthy lifestyles for all.”