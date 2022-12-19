AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bank of America reported that around $436,000 was granted to area organizations across Amarillo this year.

Officials detailed that the grants aimed to strengthen the local economy along with support organizations that aided in education, food insecurity, and workforce development.

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, along with the Downtown Women’s Center received grant money from the Bank of America to grow “Amarillo’s local potential,” officials explained.

In addition, officials noted that employees donated more than 1,000 items to local organizations including Bear to Spare, Colorful Closet, and the High Plains Food Bank, along with donating their time to assist organizations.

“Amarillo is a vibrant community we’re proud to call home, and we believe calling this city home comes with a responsibility to invest in, engage with, and strengthen it however we can,” said Ashley Allen, president of Bank of America Amarillo.

“The nonprofits and programs we support are on the front lines of addressing the obstacles facing Amarilloans, and we will continue to support their efforts and partner with difference-makers to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community” Allen concluded.

Officials further explained that the bank continues to focus on partnering with local leaders and organizations to address and assist critical issues within the community.