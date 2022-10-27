AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Bank of America recently provided the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo with a grant to help the organization.

According to an announcement from Bank of America, the bank provided the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo with a $50,000 grant to increase the organization’s services for low-income local youth and families. The bank presented the organization with a check during an event Thursday morning.

Officials with the bank said the grant is expected to help the organization provide more after-school enrichment programs and recreational activities, along with helping advance the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo’s workforce development program.