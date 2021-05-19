Bank of America presents donation for Kids Café

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bank of America has donated $20,000 to the High Plains Food Bank’s Kids Café today, May 19.
According to the High Plains Food Bank, “This is just in time for summer where we will get to provide daily, healthy meals to more children in the Texas Panhandle!”
More information on the program can be found here.
