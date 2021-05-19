Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Bank of America presents donation for Kids Café

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bank of America has donated $20,000 to the High Plains Food Bank’s Kids Café today, May 19.

According to the High Plains Food Bank, “This is just in time for summer where we will get to provide daily, healthy meals to more children in the Texas Panhandle!”

More information on the program can be found here.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss