Bank of America names High Plains Food Bank as a Neighborhood Champion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Bank of America today announced High Plains Food Bank as a Neighborhood Champion, a recognition that includes both grant funding and leadership training.

Explained by the Bank, the Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country.

Alongside Amarillo, the bank brought the program to over 40 additional communities across the U.S. as part of its intended commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities.

As part of the program, High Plains Food Bank will reportedly receive $50,000 in flexible grant funding and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

The High Plains Food Bank was selected as a Neighborhood Champion, said the Bank, in recognition of their longstanding commitment to fighting food insecurity in the region. As the distribution hub for nearly 200 partner sites, the food bank plays a critical role in providing meals for more than 9,000 households prior to the pandemic, a number that the food bank knows will increase sharply as the pandemic continues.

“As we consider many of the challenges that our communities are facing – from the health and humanitarian crisis brought on by the coronavirus to the need for progress on racial equality and economic opportunity – the Neighborhood Champions program is a relevant and timely initiative to support the communities we serve,” said W. Ashley Allen, Amarillo Market President for Bank of America. “This program enables partners like High Plains Food Bank to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps the food bank make even greater strides toward addressing food insecurity in the more than 25 counties they serve.”

The Neighborhood Champions program is reported as an invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level. Leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardee. Examples of the topics for the virtual leadership training awarded include human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling.

“These funds will help us continue to serve those impacted by COVID-19, especially children who are fed through existing Kids Café sites,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of the High Plains Food Bank. “More than 800 children are fed at these locations daily, and funding from Bank of America will ensure that those sites, and more than 192 other partner feeding sites can remain crucial food access points for the needy as we head into spring.”

Since the program’s inception last year, Bank of America has invested $4.2 million in 84 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program. The Neighborhood Champions program in Amarillo will strengthen the bank’s commitment to advancing economic mobility and nonprofit leadership.

The Neighborhood Champions announcement caps off what the bank says is an unprecedented year of giving for Bank of America to help make nonprofits more resilient and able to respond to rising demand for services. To assist communities during the pandemic, Bank of America reported to have awarded a total of $410,000 to 9 local nonprofits across Amarillo in 2020, with an added focus on alleviating the unprecedented impacts to health, and food insecurity.

These investments reported included grants to High Plains Food Bank, United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Heal the City Free Clinic, Opportunity School, Amarillo Wesley Community Center, Maverick Boys & Girls Club, Family Support Services, Amarillo Area CASA.