Bank of America announced support for 10 Amarillo nonprofits

Bank of America announced its support for 10 Amarillo nonprofits, saying it has invested nearly $620,000 in Amarillo area organizations and non-profits this year.
“Our Amarillo nonprofit partners are doing incredible work to support those in need and respond to the significant challenges,” said W. Ashley Allen, Market President for Bank of America Amarillo.
The nonprofits that have received support:
- Amarillo Wesley Community Center
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Family Support Services
- Heal the City Free Clinic
- High Plains Food Bank
- Maverick Boys & Girls Club
- Opportunity School
- Snack Pak 4 Kids
- Texas Tech Foundation
- United Way of Amarillo & Canyon
