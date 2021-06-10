Bank of America announced support for 10 Amarillo nonprofits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Bank of America signage is shown in Atlanta. Consumer banking giant Bank of America plans to set the minimum wage for all positions at the company to $25 an hour by 2025, the bank said Tuesday, May 18. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Bank of America announced its support for 10 Amarillo nonprofits, saying it has invested nearly $620,000 in Amarillo area organizations and non-profits this year.

“Our Amarillo nonprofit partners are doing incredible work to support those in need and respond to the significant challenges,” said W. Ashley Allen, Market President for Bank of America Amarillo.

The nonprofits that have received support:

  • Amarillo Wesley Community Center
  • Downtown Women’s Center
  • Family Support Services
  • Heal the City Free Clinic
  • High Plains Food Bank
  • Maverick Boys & Girls Club
  • Opportunity School
  • Snack Pak 4 Kids
  • Texas Tech Foundation
  • United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss