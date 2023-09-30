AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials announced that high school bands from across the area will perform their 2023 UIL Marching Show at the annual High Plains Marching Festival today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. AISD teams are scheduled to perform between 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

According to officials, the HPMF is a kickoff to what has come to be known as the “Bandtober” competition season.

Officials stated that the contest is an opportunity for bands to gain feedback on their performances, which they can put into play before the UIL Band Contest on Oct. 14.

Officials also stated that the eight judges for the contest review and offer constructive comments covering music, marching standards, percussion and drumline, color guard, and drum major direction.

Further, officials said following the preliminary round, the top eight bands were invited back for a second round of marching performances and evaluation that evening, culminating in the selection of the HPMF Grand Champion.

Officials confirmed that the event is open to the public. A clear bag policy will be in effect at the stadium.