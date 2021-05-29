Bandidos Motorcycle Club hosts racing event at Amarillo Dragway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bandidos Motorcycle Club continued its two-day biker rally today out at the Amarillo Dragway.
Motorcycle races and festivities yesterday and today at the Dragway drew thousands to the area. Meanwhile, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it’s leading a task force of local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure the event is peaceful.
The event is scheduled to conclude tonight.
