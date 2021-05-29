Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Bandidos Motorcycle Club hosts racing event at Amarillo Dragway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MOTORCYCLE RIDE_1462152059773.jpg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bandidos Motorcycle Club continued its two-day biker rally today out at the Amarillo Dragway.

Motorcycle races and festivities yesterday and today at the Dragway drew thousands to the area. Meanwhile, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it’s leading a task force of local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure the event is peaceful.

The event is scheduled to conclude tonight.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss