One arrested during ‘bait operation’ in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) reported that yesterday, investors worked with the Amarillo Police Department to “put out bait targeting nighttime burglars in the Hillside Terrace Neighborhood.”

At around 4 a.m. this morning, the release stated that “the bait was taken by an alley prowler.” who was followed back to his home on South Osage, where a search warrant was carried out.

Two stolen guns, two stolen catalytic converters, and stolen tools were reported recovered.

36 year old Juan Manuel Saliva was arrested for Tampering with evidence, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Carry of a weapon and booked into Potter County Detention Center.

This incident is reported as still under investigation.

Said the release, “PABTU would like to remind you to lock your doors and remove any valuables from your vehicles. Most thefts in Amarillo can be prevented by simply locking your vehicle doors and taking your keys inside.”