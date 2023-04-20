AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bacon Bash Texas released details on its fundraiser set for Friday at The Barfield which will benefit children in the Panhandle with Type 1 Diabetes.

The “Night on the Strip” themed fundraiser will include a bacon dish menu and a casino night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to organizers for the event. In addition, attendees will get the chance to explore The Barfield to learn more about the history of the hotel.

The casino floor, called “The Strip,” will take place in the ballroom and feature a Las Vegas-style experience. At the same time, the “SizzlinStreet Experience,” organizers noted, will include several food and beverage stations, live music by the Roman Carbajal Band, and “bacon encounters.”

Tickets are $135 and will include a “six gourmet pairing,” which will all feature a bacon dish and a signature beverage from Toscanas Chef Tony Gonzales and Cowboy Chef Mike Newton, who appeared on seasons eight and 12 of MasterChef on FOX.

In addition, a pop-up market at the event will feature Hollow Dot Handcrafted Jewelry, Wild Honey Hats, and Kendra Scott items. Organizers explained that a portion of the sales from each vendor, along with live-auction sales, will benefit children with Type 1 Diabetes in the Texas Panhandle.

A release from Bacon Bash Texas detailed that the organization began in 2012 as a bacon cook-off and street festival to raise money and awareness for charities and financial assistance through scholarship funds for specialized diabetes camps.

“We are so excited to bring together two things we are passionate about – The Barfield and

Bacon Bash Texas. The Amarillo community has earned a special place in our hearts, as we

have been able to spend so much time here throughout the renovation and launch of The

Barfield,” said Christie Beyer, co-owner of The Barfield and Bacon Bash Texas board member and vice president. “I have been extremely blessed by what Bacon Bash Texas does, specifically from

meeting the families that have been beneficiaries of Type 1 Diabetes scholarships. Being able to

host Night on the Strip at The Barfield and for it to specifically benefit children with Type 1

Diabetes in the Panhandle is such a special way for us to give back to the Amarillo community.

The bacon is the bonus!”