Backyard shed at center of Sunday afternoon blaze, says Amarillo firefighters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that a Sunday afternoon fire on the 3400 block of Julian Boulevard involving a backyard shed led to two nearby homes being evacuated.

According to the department, crews responded to the fire at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and found fire and smoke visible from the back of a home, with the neighboring home “possibly exposed.” Crews found a shed in the backyard “fully involved” with fire, and worked to both extinguish the blaze and ensure the two houses nearby were not also caught in the flames.

As a precaution, department officials said that the two houses were evacuated. However, no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control around 2:20 p.m., said the department. The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office investigated the scene and reported that the fire was accidental, most likely caused by a battery charger plugged into the shed.

With that in mind, officials asked the community to, “Please remember to locate battery charging operations in a designated area kept clear of combustible materials, on a concrete floor or mounted securely against a non-combustible structure.”