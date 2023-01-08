AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD students are already back from holiday, but AISD students are still enjoying the final days before the class is back in session. AISD will resume class on Tuesday, January 10th. According to TxDOT as students head back to school drivers are reminded to be extra careful as more traffic and pedestrians arise around campus.

After a long holiday break, TxDOT said that patterns, traffic, and school zones could have changed. They added that because of this it is important to pay special attention and remember that traffic fines are higher in school zones.

Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Carla Burr said that when dropping off students it’s vital that drivers remember that it is against the law to be on the phone in a school zone.

TxDOT gave tips for children walking or biking to school in the upcoming days. The recommendations included, always using sidewalks when possible, always obeying crossing guards, and looking for traffic when stepping off a bus or behind a parked car.

