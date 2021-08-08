Back to School Barrio Bash offers fun, good food, and back to school supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of people from all over Amarillo turned out to El Alamo Park Sunday for the Back to School Barrio Bash for live music, good food, and school supplies for the start of the school year.

Jeffery Renteria, organizer of the Back to School Barrio Bash said it was important to have this event in the Barrio as he is from the area and wanted to give back any way he could.

“I’m not rich, but it’s not hard to go help the community out just giving your time and that’s why we did for the kids, you know,” said Renteria.

Renteria added they gave out over 300 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Also at the Back to School Barrio Bash was a horseshoe tournament with all proceeds from the tournament going to the Wesley Community Center.

Renteria said they weren’t able to put the event on last year due to COVID-19, which he says was disappointing, but he said it’s great to be back to help out.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to help out the community,” said Renteria.

Renteria said one day he would like the Back to School Barrio Bash to fill the entire park.

Ray Villarreal, who helped with the event said this event is great for the community as kids shouldn’t have to worry about how to get school supplies, but instead about learning and going to school.

“A lot of these people we went to school with, we grew up with and now their kids are in the community now, along with my kids that go to these schools, and we are just happy to give back. Happy to do something back for the community,” said Villarreal.

Free haircuts were also available to help kids get ready for the start of school.