KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience.

Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do.

The Back 2 School Experience will take place Sunday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m., at The Refinery Church, located at 217 SW 7th in Amarillo.

