AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just in time for back to school season, Amarillo area kids were provided with free backpacks and school supplies earlier today.

The Back 2 School Back Pack Giveaway was hosted at 806 C.A.R.S. this morning. Event organizers said over 400 backpacks full of school supplies were on hand for the giveaway.

Kettle korn, snow cones and crime stoppers were all there to participate in the festivities.