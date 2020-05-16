B-1 Bomber flyover hard to see due to cloud cover

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning around 11:20 a.m., a B-1 Bomber flew over Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo to show support of those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19.

The flyover that took place on Friday, May 15 was apart of the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, just southwest of Abilene, Texas.

Unfortunately, due to early morning cloud cover on Friday morning in Amarillo, the flyover wasn’t visible for those who were out to witness the event. However, some said they were still able to hear the noise of the flyover as it made its way over the VA.

Following the flyover this morning in Amarillo, the B-1 Bomber made it’s way over to the Lubbock VA Clinic for another flyover.

While we couldn’t see the flyover ourselves here in Amarillo, the flyover in Lubbock was visible, and you can see it in the video below.

