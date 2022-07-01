AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the upcoming holiday weekend, many families around the Texas Panhandle will be grilling out, celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. However, because of ongoing inflation, the war in Ukraine as well as supply chain disruptions, the cost of said cookout may be higher than what individuals may be used to.

According to a news release from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a cookout on the Fourth of July has increased 17%, or around $10, compared to last year. Officials from the federation said that the average cost of a cookout for 10 people is around $69.68, breaking down to less than $7 per person.

Officials said the largest price increase from last year was for ground beef. According to the release, the retail price for two pounds of ground beef is averaging at around $11.12, up 36% from last year. Other items that increased in price include chicken, hamburger buns, potato salad and cookies.

Items that have dropped in price from last year include strawberries, sliced cheese and potato chips. According to the release, the results from this year’s survey was collected by 176 volunteer shoppers across the county. The results are listed below:

Two pounds of ground beef, $11.12 (+36%)

Two pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, $8.99 (+33%)

32 ounces of pork & beans, $2.53 (+33%)

Three pounds of center cut pork chops, $15.26 (+31%)

2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade, $4.43 (+22%)

2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.27 (+19%)

Eight hamburger buns, $1.93 (+16%)

Half-gallon of vanilla ice cream, $5.16 (+10%)

13-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies, $4.31 (+7%)

Two pints of strawberries, $4.44 (-16%)

One pound of sliced cheese, $3.53 (-13%)

16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.71 (-4%)

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from United Supermarkets said the following: