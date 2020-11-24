AutoInc raises more than $97k for United Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – AutoInc has reported a donation of more than $97,000 to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon following a fundraising campaign in October. The donations are said to have come through a combination of employee giving and vehicle sales.

“Our non-profit community has been especially hard hit even as they continue to provide the services so many in our community depend on,” AutoInc Vice President Daniel Bradley said. “It’s up to all of us to step up and make sure that our community is strong and that these organizations have the funding they need.”

“As soon as the pandemic hit, we started a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund so that we were well-positioned to help those in our community who needed it,” United Way of Amarillo and Canyon Executive Director Katie Noffsker said. “Of course, that’s on top of our normal programs and giving, so this donation comes at a good time and is much needed.”

AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group with dealerships in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and San Angelo. In Amarillo, the group owns Texas Dodge, AllStar Dodge, Autoplex BMW, All-Star Family Ford, and Tri-State Ford.

“We are locally owned and operated,” Texas Dodge General Manager Joe Harless said. “There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to and supporting the community that has been so good to us over the years.”

Tri-State Ford General Manager John Justice said, “The United Way does so much for so many in our community, and we’re just glad to be able to do our part in supporting all of their hard work.”

As the community continues to move through the pandemic, with record numbers being reported, AutoInc is urging the community at large to reach out and support one of the many non-profit organizations in Amarillo.

“These organizations are the backbone of our community and they are all in need of a little extra support,” General Manager of All-Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW Rick Davenport said. “If you’re able, please jump online and find one with a mission that you support and make a small donation… every little bit helps.”