AutoInc donates $17,700 to 24 Hours in the Canyon, aims to support local cancer survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – AutoInc announced a donation of more than $17,700 to 24 Hours in the Canyon, which is intended along with funds raised from the event to support the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

“The mission of the survivorship center has become critical to thousands of cancer survivors in our area,” Ryan Parnell, Director of the Survivorship Center, said. “Without the amazing support of groups like AutoInc we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the support cancer survivors need.”

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is described by the Company as a center that provides free support services to cancer survivors across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

“It’s important for us to support our community, after all, they’ve been so supportive of us over the years,” AutoInc Vice President Daniel Bradley said. “We recognize the difference the survivorship center is making in the lives of people across our area and want to do our part in ensuring they’re able to continue that mission.”

AutoInc said that it has donated a portion of every vehicle sold during May to 24 Hours in the Canyon for the past four years.

“We have been fortunate to establish long-term relationships with great businesses here in Amarillo like AutoInc,” Parnell added. “It shows that they are just as dedicated as we are in supporting the lives of cancer survivors who live in our area.”

“As a community, we must ensure that survivors have access to the support they need,” Bradley noted.

