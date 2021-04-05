Autism Awareness Month: Meet dinosaur expert, 3-year-old Luke Morgan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The month of April is National Autism Awareness Month.

The Amarillo ABA is an outpatient therapy facility that provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to individuals with autism.

“Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges,” explained Amarillo ABA’s Program Director, MacKenzie Cooley. In addition, Cooley shared that the Amarillo ABA practices different things with the individuals they see, such as social and adaptive skills.

Luke Morgan is one of the extraordinary individuals that attends the Amarillo ABA.

His mother, Kelsey Morgan, shared that when Luke was around six months old, they went to a pediatrician for a typical well check. From there, the family was referred to a pediatric neurologist, where they were told Luke had autism.

During our interview, both Cooley and Morgan stated that individuals with autism are “Different, not less.”

Both women explained that every individual with autism has different needs. While some may be sensitive to sound, some might have sensory issues.

“Where Luke maybe struggles with food or speech sometimes, he excels in knowledge about dinosaurs, or some kids excel in knowledge about, you know, they’re very good with numbers and math,” said Morgan. Additionally, Luke’s mother shared that she does not view autism as a disability.