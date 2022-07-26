CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West is set to host author James L. Haley as he details “Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on the WT campus.

Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director and Haley Endowed Professor of Western Studies, explained that the event will give attendees the opportunity to gain an understanding about Texas history through the stories told by Haley.

The ten historical Texans will include abolitionist Benjamin Lundy, who came to Texas to form a “demonstration colony of freedmen,” along with “80 John” Wallace, who was born a slave and became a well respected rancher in the Midland area, and Fanny Henderson, the wife of Texas’ first governor.

“I’ve been a fan of James Haley since I read his first book, ‘The Buffalo War: The History of the Red River Indian Uprising of 1874’ which is about our region,” Hunt said.

Haley, according to WT, has written more than 20 books of history and nonfiction including stories of Native Americana and state histories of Texas and Hawaii. In addition, Haley won the Western Writers of America Spur Award twice and currently serves as writer-in-residence at The Pines Ranch, a nonprofit retreat facility that hosts writer groups and activities.

“This will be a great midsummer event—entertaining and fun, but also thought-provoking,” Dr. Hunt said. “I hope that Mr. Haley’s account of relatively unknown but historically important Texans will complicate our sense of the story of Texas.”