AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Award-winning professor, author, and poet Claudia Stuart of Amarillo is being honored as this year’s Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction.

She is being honored for her exceptional leadership, service to our community, and advancing the quality of life for girls and women.

Stuart is an author, poet, and retired WTAMU professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice. She was awarded Professor Emeritus by the WTAMU Board of Regents.

She was awarded WT’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.

She has served on various boards and commissions and consults social service and law enforcement agencies. Stuart is also very active in her church.

The Girl Scouts Women of Distinction event is on Oct. 26.

Awards for Lifetime Achievement, Rising Star, Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout, and Outstanding Community Partner also will be awarded that night.

KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Kingston will emcee.

More information can be found here.