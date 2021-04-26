Auld Brewing participating in #BrewStacheStrong initiative to help fund brain cancer research

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Auld Brewing Company is taking part in a nation-wide initiative to help fund brain cancer research.

Auld Brewing’s Smash for Stash Cream Ale will be available on tap and in crowlers at their brewery in Borger beginning this week.

But this is not just any other beer for Auld Brewing.

“For us, it’s just an opportunity to help a group and kick off May which is cancer awareness month in the right way,” said Ray Auld, Auld Brewing Company Co-Founder & Brewer.

That group is StacheStrong.

“StacheStrong is a 501 C-3 non-profit raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research that my brother and I started after his unfortunate diagnosis of glioblastoma. Unfortunately he passed away a little over 19 months ago now but it’s my way to continue his fight and continue to do what he did every day. Which is fight without fear and a smile on his face,” said Colin Gerner, StacheStrong President & Co-Founder.

To continue that fight, StacheStrong started the #BrewStacheStrong initiative, in which over 200 breweries, including Auld Brewing Company in Borger, will donate a portion of the sales from their special brew throughout the Month of May to StacheStrong.

“It gives me goosebumps when I talk about it because the generous nature and family communal group that these breweries stand for is humbling,” said Gerner.

StacheStrong is based in New York state, which for Auld, had an instant and personal connection to him.

“My wife is from New York and we want to push and make sure that we’re giving back to the folks that have helped us get off the ground. I think that, that in itself gives you a sense of where we’re at as a brewery and where our heart is at,” said Auld.

Gerner said to date, they have raised over $1 million in brain cancer research and have funded six different clinical trials.

