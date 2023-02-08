CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TEXAS Outdoor Musical recently announced that the musical is seeking actors, along with singers, dancers, instrumentalists, stage managers, technicians, and production crew members for its 57th season.

Officials detailed that TEXAS will host four in-person audition opportunities for the community along with a virtual submissions option. Contracts, according to officials, are set for mid-May through Aug. 5.

Officials released the following dates and locations for auditions:

Saturday, Feb. 18: West Texas A&M University in Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, Room 175 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions with accompanist 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Instrumental auditions 1:30 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions

Saturday, Feb. 25: Collin College in Plano, located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Room C103 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions with accompanist 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Instrumental auditions 1:30 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions

Sunday, Feb. 26: University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK, located at 100 N. University Dr. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions with accompanist 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Instrumental auditions 1:30 p.m.: Acting/singing auditions

Thursday, March 2: Southeastern Theatre Conference Convention (SETC) in Lexington, KY, located at 5710 W. Gate City Blvd. Officials noted that individuals must first register for SETC’s Spring Professional Auditions at the annual convention.



Interested individuals that are not available for in-person auditions can submit their virtual audition at texas-show.com on the audition page.