AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T announced a 9-1-1 upgrade which will make it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless 9-1-1 callers.

AT&T detailed in a news release that the new “Locate Before Route” uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more exact location for the people calling 9-1-1 from a mobile device. AT&T explained that the previous system was based on cell towers and the location was “only known within an area of several miles.”

With GPS, locations are established within about 55 yards from the caller and, according to AT&T, about 80% of 9-1-1 calls are made from mobile devices.

The new feature works automatically on mobile 9-1-1 calls for AT&T customers across Texas with nationwide access expected by the end of the month, AT&T noted.