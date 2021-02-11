Attorney Dean Boyd named one of top employers in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of Business (TAB) reports Attorney Dean Boyd was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

According to a press release, Attorney Dean Boyd has made the list for the third consecutive year. In 2019, they placed 28th, in 2020, they improved to 17th and their 2021 ranking will be revealed on May 13.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group. The list evaluates each nominated company’s workforce policies, systems, philosophies, practices, demographics and an employee survey to measure employee experience, TAB said.

The full list of 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas will be revealed at the TAB Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Dinner and Celebration on May 13, 2021 at the Fairmont in Austin.