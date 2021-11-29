Attorney Dean Boyd donates $15,000 to the Panhandle Gives campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Attorney Dean Boyd and wife Heidi donated $15,000 to the Panhandle Gives Campaign today.

The presentation happened at the Amarillo National Bank Downtown Branch. The donation will go towards the Hope and Healing Place.

“There are so many services in our community that do a great job of helping local folks. Hope and Healing Place is one of them. A lot of their work is absolutely free to help those that are survivors of suicide or other tragic situations and so it’s really important to us to be helpful to our community, said Dean Boyd, local attorney.

The Panhandle Gives campaign wraps up on Nov. 30.