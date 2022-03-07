AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T announced that it will provide free internet options for eligible households in the area in an effort to help bridge the digital divide.

AT&T said it has combined its Access from AT&T plan with the federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to bring the cost of internet down for eligible families to $0.

All households that qualify for ACP will also qualify for Access from AT&T. To learn more and apply for ACP visit acpbenefit.org, and once approved AT&T said to call them at 855-220-5211.