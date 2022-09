AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T announced that it is set to host an in-person hiring event for call center sales and service representatives from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, located at 815 S. Tyler.

AT&T detailed that these full-time jobs carry a $4,000 sign-on bonus and walk-ins are welcome to the event.

An application can be found here and those interested should fill out the application before attending the hiring event, AT&T noted.