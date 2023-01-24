AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T’s Hispanic/Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications until March 2 for its 2023-24 HACEMOS Scholarship Program.

The program, according to officials with AT&T, is focused on the education of the “next generation of Hispanic leaders,” as the organization will provide scholarships of $1,500 to students applying at a two-year college and $2,500 to students applying at a four-year college.

Applicants need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for the scholarship:

Be of Hispanic heritage or be a dependent child of an active HACEMOS member;

Must be 25 or under as of the application date;

High school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll in an accredited two or four-year undergraduate college full-time in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, or any U.S. territory for the entire 2022-23 academic year;

Enroll in at least 12 credit hours per semester which will result in a degree;

Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

Officials noted that students who have already enrolled in college may apply as the deadline for application was set for 3 p.m. on March 2.

The program was established with help from fundraising events including auctions and 5K runs with the support of AT&T employees and community partners, according to officials.

Click here to learn more about AT&T’s HACEMOS Scholarship Program.