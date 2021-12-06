AT&T kicking off month-long donation drive for The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center with $10,000 donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T is donating $10,000 to The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and purchased $5,000 worth of stuffed toys and blankets to kick off a month-long donation drive for The Bridge.

AT&T said donation boxes will be set up at AT&T stores through the month of December beginning Monday, Dec. 6, for items that are on The Bridge’s wish list. Barcodes will also be set up at registers for monetary donations.

Items on the wish list include:

Stuffed Animals

Blankets

Journals

Adult (for teens) Coloring Books

Gel Pens

Colored Pencils

Fidget Spinners

Sweatpants for Teens (adult sizes S, M & L)

Gift cards to purchase needed items (Wal-Mart, Target, United, etc.)

The money will be presented to The Bridge in January said AT&T.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center said its mission is to help children and their families heal from the trauma of abuse. Services include forensic interviewing, victim’s assistance, and providing community and safety education programs.

The AT&T Store in Amarillo is located at 4410 South Coulter Street.