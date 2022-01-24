AT&T increases fiber internet in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AT&T announced Monday that it has introduced increased fiber internet speeds throughout the city of Amarillo, from two gig to five gig speeds through AT&T Fiber.

According to a news release, these speeds will be available to customers across the company’s current fiber footprint. Throughout 2022, officials state that it will continue to increase its current fiber footprint, aiming to cover more than 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.

“We continue to invest in the Amarillo community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” Lynette Aguilar, AT&T’s vice president and general manager for north Texas, said in the release. “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

Officials state that this will increase the amount of bandwidth, as well as create faster internet speeds for individuals at their homes. AT&T officials also stated its intent to participate in the new federal Affordable Connectivity Program, providing eligible households with affordable internet, as well as continuing through the connected learning initiative.

For more information, visit AT&T’s website.