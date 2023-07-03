(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 3, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo, Coffee Memorial Blood Center, and AT&T will host a blood drive on Friday aimed at supporting victims of the recent deadly tornadoes in Perryton and Matador.

According to organizers, the blood drive will be held on Friday at the Amarillo Civic Center in the South Exhibit Hall from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. While appointments were encouraged, they are not required, and each donor is expected to receive a Boots & Badges shirt as well as a Wonderland WOW pass during the event.

The drive comes as the blood industry is continuing to deal with critically low supplies, according to organizers.

“After months of post-pandemic struggles, the red blood cell supply is drifting into failure,” said the event announcement, “In the Amarillo area, the blood supply is entering a phase where it is possible blood will only be available while supplies last.”

Meanwhile, organizers also noted that demand in the community has increased due to the many injuries from the tornadoes in Perryton and Matador as well as other events and incidents. Blood is also perishable, and can only last 42 days in the supply.

Previously, the National Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was activated to assist in providing blood supplies to the High Plains region to respond to injuries sustained in recent severe weather. However, the CMBC and other organizations have continued to stress the need for further donations to keep up with community needs.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given every seven days up to 24 times per year. Community members wanting to make an appointment and hold their place in line for the blood drive were encouraged to do so using the pictured QR code.

Further information on blood donations and resources can be found on the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.