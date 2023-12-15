AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy recently partnered with Wreaths Across America to honor fallen veterans and their families at the National Wreaths Across America Day event, scheduled for Saturday at Llano Cemetery, located at 2900 S. Hayes.

According to officials, the event will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday as volunteers and Atmos Energy employes will honor veterans by placing a wreath on a service members headstone and speaking their name to ensure their memory lives on.

This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day theme is “Serve and Succeed” and Atmos Energy, according to a release from Atmos, “wants to help Wreaths Across America focus on heroic success stories that will help change discussions around what it means to serve your country.”

“There are so many ways to make a difference, and Wreaths Across America Day is a powerful reminder of how our actions can have a lasting impact,” said Michael Gonzales, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “For all of our veteran and military families, we want them to know that we are grateful for their service and sacrifice. We hope everyone will join us tomorrow in honoring fallen soldiers and their families.”

These annual tribute events take place in local, state, and national cemeteries and gives communities the chance to show respect and gratitude for hometown heroes, the release read.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2007 to expand the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, detailed officials.

“The nonprofit’s yearlong mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” the release concluded.