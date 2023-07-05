AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy has released information for its customers to help avoid potential utility scams.

According to Atmos, some of those scams may be “online search engine results that place a fake Atmos Energy website in a browser’s top search results,” or “phone calls that offer a discount for immediate payment of an Atmos Energy bill.”

Atmos said in a news release the fake Atmos Energy website may feature a fake customer service number and other false information.

“Do not be tricked into providing login credentials or other sensitive information that scammers can use to compromise your bank, credit card, or other personal accounts,” said Atmos in the news release.

Atmos wanted to remind its customers that:

Atmos Energy will never ask for payment using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or an unauthorized third-party payment or mobile application.

​Payment for an Atmos Energy bill should be made through its online Account Center or through other authorized payment methods.

Atmos Energy said it will provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plans and assistance options before any service interruptions take place.

Unless there is an emergency, Atmos Energy employees will not call before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Anyone with concerns about the legitimacy of a call is told to hang up and call Atmos Energy Customer Service at 888-286-6700.