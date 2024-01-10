AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy provided updated advice for its customers to conserve energy but prepare for cold temperatures.

According to officials from Atmos, colder weather can impact the amount of natural gas used, and using energy wisely by making household changes can make a difference in how much natural gas is used and how much customers have to spend on energy bills.

Atmos officials provided tips for its customers to stay safe and conserve energy, including:

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Protect natural gas meters by brushing away snow and ice with a broom or brush.

Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear.

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes by leaving faucets running at a trickle and cabinet doors open.

Save money and energy by setting thermostats to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when away from the home, where safe to do so.

If there is a gas smell in the home, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 9-1-1 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866-322-8667.

Atmos officials noted that these tips and more are available on their Storm Center page on their website. Atmos Energy said it will continue to communicate regularly with customers and communities before, during and after extreme weather events, and encouraged customers to sign up for text alerts and follow social media for safety and weather preparedness information.