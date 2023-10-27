AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy offered winter weather tips for energy conservation and safety.
Atmos said its customers can prepare by:
- Performing routine household safety checks. Inspect your home’s natural gas piping and appliances. Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are in working condition.
- Use energy wisely. A few household changes can make a big difference in how much you spend on your energy bills.
Atmos said it prepared for winter weather by:
- Establishing this year’s natural gas supply plan and confirming gas storage inventory for winter demand
- Confirming employee staffing levels and training requirements for winter tasks
- Continuing system fortification projects to address growth and enhance capacity
- Atmos said it will communicate with its customers before, during, and after extreme winter weather events via its website, social media channels, and/or by email and text.
