Atmos Energy honors Amarillo Fire Department, First Responders Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Atmos Energy is conducting an Amarillo Fire Department appreciation today.

Atmos Energy employee volunteers deliver lunch from Fat Boys BBQ to all 13 fire stations in Amarillo.

All the food was delivered in custom coolers with Atmos Energy and AFD logos on them.