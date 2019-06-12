Local News

Atmos Energy honors Amarillo Fire Department, First Responders

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:35 PM CDT

Atmos Energy honors Amarillo Fire Department, First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Atmos Energy is conducting an Amarillo Fire Department appreciation today.

Atmos Energy employee volunteers deliver lunch from Fat Boys BBQ to all 13 fire stations in Amarillo.  

All the food was delivered in custom coolers with Atmos Energy and AFD logos on them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News