Atmos Energy helping struggling customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy is helping customers who are struggling to pay past due balances.

Atmos Energy said that they are aware that due to the current pandemic that many people are struggling to pay their energy expenses.

Atmos Energy is offering help through payment options, with financial assistance available for struggling customers.

Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service said, “To help those experiencing financial hardship, we have temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for non-payment and offer payment installment plans. In addition, financial help is available through local assistance agencies. We encourage customers who are struggling to contact us. Making a partial payment will help you avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.”

Additional federal assistance funds have been released due to COVID-19 through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), in addition to Atmos Energy’s ‘Sharing the Warmth’ funds.

Sharing the Warmth is a program that uses the help of customer donations with extra contributions by Atmos Energy to increase the amount of assistance offered. Atmos Energy then works with local agencies to offer program funds to eligible customers.

To set up an installment plan, customers can visit www.atmosenergy.com, log into the Atmos Energy Account Center and select the Payment Assistance tab, or call the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888-286-6700 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. central daylight time.

Atmos Energy said Financial assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency.

Customers can locate an agency by visiting atmosenergy.com/assistance or by calling 211.

Atmos encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888-286-6700 or visit the account center at www.atmosenergy.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: